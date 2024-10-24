Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Francis Ngannou’s Stunning Knockout, Shares Emotional Connection

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat cage side to watch his friend Francis Ngannou earn a world title in MMA. Cameroon’s Ngannou and the Portuguese footballer Ronaldo are old friends but both compete largely in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. With Manchester United, he won multiple titles including three Premier League championships and the UEFA Champions League. Afterward, he transferred to Real Madrid and became the club’s all-time leading scorer winning four more Champions League titles. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023, reportedly earning one of the highest salaries in football history.

Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou was able to become the UFC heavyweight champion, capturing the world title with a stunning knockout. After defending this throne, he left the organization and took on new challenges. Ngannou competed in two blockbuster boxing matches, both hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Last week In Riyadh, he earned the PFL heavyweight crown by first-round knockout.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Francis Ngannou

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Francis Ngannou were in Riyadh for the PFL fight and the football megastar enjoyed watching the bout. See below for his reaction:

During their backstage meeting, Ronaldo was a pillar of support for Ngannou according to head coach Eric Nicksick. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he explained:

“He’s super down to earth, super cool guy, and he’s actually a huge fight fan. He had a bunch of questions. He was talking to me about Strickland, he was talking to me about this and whatever fight it was. At one point Francis got up to wrap his hands and Ronaldo was talking about that he could feel Francis’ energy and he’s like, ‘I’m going to give him words of encouragement.’”

Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou lost his one-year-old son. Cristiano Ronaldo related and helped out the athlete with advice. Nicksick continued: