Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Francis Ngannou’s Stunning Knockout, Shares Emotional Connection
Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat cage side to watch his friend Francis Ngannou earn a world title in MMA. Cameroon’s Ngannou and the Portuguese footballer Ronaldo are old friends but both compete largely in Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. With Manchester United, he won multiple titles including three Premier League championships and the UEFA Champions League. Afterward, he transferred to Real Madrid and became the club’s all-time leading scorer winning four more Champions League titles. Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January 2023, reportedly earning one of the highest salaries in football history.
Francis Ngannou
Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou was able to become the UFC heavyweight champion, capturing the world title with a stunning knockout. After defending this throne, he left the organization and took on new challenges. Ngannou competed in two blockbuster boxing matches, both hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Last week In Riyadh, he earned the PFL heavyweight crown by first-round knockout.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Francis Ngannou
Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Francis Ngannou were in Riyadh for the PFL fight and the football megastar enjoyed watching the bout. See below for his reaction:
During their backstage meeting, Ronaldo was a pillar of support for Ngannou according to head coach Eric Nicksick. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he explained:
“He’s super down to earth, super cool guy, and he’s actually a huge fight fan. He had a bunch of questions. He was talking to me about Strickland, he was talking to me about this and whatever fight it was. At one point Francis got up to wrap his hands and Ronaldo was talking about that he could feel Francis’ energy and he’s like, ‘I’m going to give him words of encouragement.’”
Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou lost his one-year-old son. Cristiano Ronaldo related and helped out the athlete with advice. Nicksick continued:
“He was talking about the loss of one of his children and how he related to things like that. It was pretty cool. I know how big of a star he is, but him sitting next to me and having this very personal conversation – he felt like he was a part of the team right then and there. His son was in there with us and hanging out. It was very much a welcomed energy to have in the room, especially with someone of that stature that understands the highest of pressure. It was cool. He was a great guy. Very down to earth. Very cool.”