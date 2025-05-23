Watch: Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin: UFC Drops Classic Heavyweight Match – Bloodied Brock Barely Survives

ByTimothy Wheaton

The UFC has released the full fight between Brock Lesnar and Shane Carwin from UFC 116 as a free fight on its official YouTube channel.

Watch: Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin

The bout, originally held in July 2010, featured two of the top heavyweights in mixed martial arts at the time. Lesnar entered the fight as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, while Shane Carwin was the interim champion, making this a title unification match.

The contest began with Carwin taking early control. In the first round, Carwin landed a series of heavy punches, putting Brock Lesnar in trouble and forcing him to defend from his back. Carwin maintained pressure with ground strikes, but Lesnar managed to just barely survive the onslaught and avoid a stoppage. The first round ended with Lesnar bloodied but still in the fight.

In the second round, Lesnar recovered and shifted momentum. He secured a takedown against Carwin and moved into a dominant position. Brock Lesnar then worked for an arm triangle choke, eventually forcing Carwin to submit at 2 minutes and 19 seconds of the second round. With this victory, Lesnar retained his status as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

This fight is remembered for its dramatic swings. It also marked the first time Carwin had been taken past the first round in his professional career. The release of this bout as a free fight allows fans to revisit a significant moment in UFC heavyweight history. One of the most exciting UFC heavyweight title bouts in history.

