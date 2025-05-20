Watch: Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Smashes Records With Fourth Shot Put Title

Brock Lesnar is used to breaking records and opponents in the ring, but these days, it’s his daughter Mya Lesnar who’s stealing the spotlight, one heavy metal sphere at a time. The 23-year-old Colorado State University athlete just clinched her fourth consecutive Mountain West Conference shot put title, and if you’re keeping score at home, that’s a winning streak even her dad would envy.

Mya’s latest triumph came with an 18.61-meter throw at the MWC Outdoor Track & Field Championship, a distance that left the competition, and the tape measure, struggling to keep up. It’s not her first time making headlines; last year, she shattered the Colorado State shot put record with an 18.50-meter toss, and she’s been racking up titles and viral moments ever since.

Social media can’t help but notice that she’s not just following in her father’s footsteps, she’s practically stomping alongside them. Fans have pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Mya and Brock Lesnar, with comments ranging from “That is 100% Brock’s daughter!” to the more succinct “She looks just like him.”

But Mya’s not just a chip off the old block; she’s carving out her own legacy. Her resume now boasts NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Champion, Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year, and a place among the NCAA’s top three women’s shot putters. After her latest win, Mya admitted she got emotional, not for the mark, but because her whole family (dog included) was there to see it. “At this point, I have nothing to lose. I’m super proud to be a Ram and excited to do it at our home track,” she said.

Her coach, Brian Bedard, made sure the day was special, even arranging for extra bleachers so more people could witness Mya’s record-breaking performance. “We wanted to see her go out at a home meet and have a lot of people be able to see how special she is,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar himself has been keeping a low profile since his last WWE match in 2023 due to being named in a trial, but it’s clear the family’s competitive fire is alive and well. With a few months left in her college career, Mya Lesnar looks set to keep throwing her way into the record books, and maybe, just maybe, out of her famous father’s shadow.