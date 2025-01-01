Report – Chinese megastar Wang Cong books UFC 312 return fight after HUGE upset loss

Chinese contender, Wang Cong is reportedly set to make her return to action at UFC 312, taking on Brazilian opponent, Bruna Brasil on February 8. from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Cong, a former Kunlun lightweight champion, made her most recent outing back in November in Macau, dropping a stunning upset loss against Gabriella Fernandes — with the streaking flyweight suffering a second round rear-naked choke submission loss.

With the defeat, Cong saw her perfect professional mixed martial arts record snapped, having scored wins in all six of her prior outings.

Wang Cong set to return at UFC 312 against Bruna Brasil in Australia

And according to a report from Brazilian outlet, AgFight, the above-mentioned Wang Cong set to take on Bruna Brasil at UFC 312.

“BREAKING! UFC schedules Bruna Brasil vs. Wang Cong for the #ufc312 card in Australia,” AgFight posted on X. “The fight is scheduled for the flyweight division (57 kg).”

Prior to her loss to Fernandes via submission, Cong had set her sights on a potential title rematch with two-time flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko — having previously taking on the pound-for-pound number one in professional kickboxing.

Sharing the ring with Shevchenko at Kunlun Fight 33 back in three rounds, over the course of three rounds, Cong would land a unanimous decision win over the Kyrgyzstan native.

10-4-1 as a professional, Parana native, Brasil most recently returned to winning ways at UFC 304 earlier this summer in Manchester, turning in a unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Molly McCann.

UFC 312 is slated to take place on February 8. from the Qudos Bank Arena in Syndey, Australia — with an undisputed middleweight championship rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland slated to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, undisputed strawweight champion, Zhang Weili returns in a title defense against the unbeaten Ultimate Fighter victor, Tatiana Suarez.