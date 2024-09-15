Wang Cong sends warning to Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC title win: ‘I’m coming’

Former foe of newly-minted flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko has once more taken aim at the decorated favorite, with Wang Cong warning the Krgysztan native she was “coming” for a title rematch sooner than later.

Shevchenko, who returned overnight in the co-main event of Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere, managed to reclaim the undisputed flyweight throne in her trilogy clash with opponent, Alexa Grasso — showing off her immense wrestling and grappling skills en route to a one-sided unanimous decision win.

And avenging a prior submission loss to the Mexican back in March of last year, Shevchenko — who took the defending champion the distance at last year’s Noche UFC premiere to a draw, managed to reclaim the flyweight crown to kickstart her second reign over the 125lbs pack.

Already receiving a warning from the above-mentioned Wang Cong — the Chinese contender made good on her Octagon debut earlier this year against Brazilian foe, Victoria Leonardo, turning in a Performance of the Night bonus in a one-sided first round knockout win in the opening minute of their Apex facility pairing.

Wang Cong issues warning to Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC

On social media in the aftermath of Shevchenko’s win, Dailan native, Cong poked fun at the former — whom she holds a kickboxing win over, claiming she would work her way to the title in order to rematch her this time inside the Octagon.

“@bulletvalentina congratulations champ,” Wang Cong posted on her official Instagram account. “Perfect game plan and execution. But I heard you were blaming the judges for our fight? Why so serious, I’m coming. @ufc #joker #wangcong #ufc306”

Wang Cong sends a warning to Valentina Shevchenko via instagram 👀



Cong defeated Valentina in a kickboxing match back in 2015 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Hq0kM1H40x — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) September 15, 2024

6-0 as a professional, Cong, 32, made her way to the Octagon off the back of a ‘Road to UFC’ first round submission win over Paula Luna in Shanghai.

Landing four stoppage wins during her short career in mixed martial arts, Cong also holds a unanimous judging win over Wu Yanan to boot.