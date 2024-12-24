Tatiana Suarez confident of ending Zhang Weili’s reign at UFC 312: ‘If anybody can do it, it’s me’

Set to feature in her first championship outing under the promotional banner in the new year, unbeaten UFC contender, Tatiana Suarez has no qualms about snapping her hiatus in a title setting — claiming if anybody can stop current strawweight queen, Zhang Weili, it’s her.

Suarez, who has been sidelined through numerous injuries since her return to action in August of last year, earned the number one rank at the strawweight limit courtesy of a dominant guillotine choke over former titleholder and common-foe, Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night Nashville.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Tatiana Suarez confident of solving Zhang Weili puzzle at UFC 312

Boasting a career consisting of ten double-digits victories, Suarez, who also won a season of The Ultimate Fighter en route to the Octagon-proper, claimed if anybody can stop the roughshod second title reign of Chinese star, Weili — it’s her.

“I don’t feel any different, I just feel like it’s another fight,” Tatiana Suarez told UFC Unfiltered with Matt Serra and Jim Norton during a recent appearance. “It’s another challenge for me. I’m really excited because I’ve never had a five-round fight. But if anybody can do it, it’s me.”

“I don’t think about that stuff,” Tatiana Suarez said. “I just think about the way I feel when I train. As long as I see everything, just like I do in sparring, my range is right, my grappling is on point, my timing is good. Whenever I’m out of fighting, like I’m not in the cage, I’m not sitting on the couch doing nothing. I’m always doing something, always working out.”

Herself sidelined since making history at UFC 300 in the first-ever all-Chinese title fight against compatriot, Yan Xiaonan, Weili was forced the distance over the course of five rounds in a unanimous decision win in a back-and-forth main card showdown.