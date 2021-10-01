Add MMA legend, Wanderlei Silva, to the list of former MMA standouts making a transition to the world of boxing, as Silva is also eyeing a rematch with Vitor Belfort 23 years after they squared off at UFC Brazil in 1998.

Silva hasn’t competed in MMA since 2018 after getting knocked out by fellow UFC colleague Rampage Jackson at Bellator 206. Before that, he lost to longtime rival Chael Sonnen at Bellator 180. Belfort is coming off of a knockout win over heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield just weeks ago.

Silva and Belfort have quite the history together after they coached a season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil back in 2012, and before that competing against one another in a fight that Belfort won by a first-round knockout. Silva watched Belfort’s recent bout with Holyfield and wants another shot at his former UFC rival.

“It would be a super interesting fight and most of all, it’s a fight that everyone wants to see,” Silva told AG Fight. “Everyone wants to see me smack around Belfort. I’m sure boxing will be different. I have very good boxing, I’ve been training boxing for a long time and I’m sure my boxing can surprise everyone.”

“I’m interested, getting ready. After this new trend, the legends face each other, in a rule a little easier than boxing, because you don’t need to train jiu-jitsu, takedowns. It’s a little more ‘light’. So I’m keeping in shape because I know that when the time and the right event come.”

It sounds like Belfort doesn’t plan on stopping boxing anytime soon, especially after he called out the controversial YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and also called for a fight with Anderson Silva down the line. Silva could be the right opponent for Belfort as he weighs his options.

What do you think about a potential Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort rematch in the boxing ring?