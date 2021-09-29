Anderson Silva was on the MMA hour talking about his next possible move in boxing after beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz.

The former UFC champion and one of the best MMA fighters of all time, ‘The Spider’ has burst onto the boxing scene this past year. Now that he has shown how fantastic he is at boxing, he is linked to some “big name” boxers. The 46 year old fighter apparently has some options in the near future. Silva sat down with Ariel Helwani to talk about his future in the world of boxing.

“When I finished the fight with Tito and I saw on my Twitter and my Instagram, everybody talking ‘you need to fight with [Floyd] Mayweather! I don’t know, that’s insane! I don’t know if I can fight on the same level as Mayweather but this is a challenge for me.I don’t know, maybe this happens or not. I’m prepared for that. I just try to do my best everyday and I think this is a good fight, me and Mayweather. Two big names and a different level. I go try to prove why I’m there to fight with Mayweather. I don’t know if this happens or not but I’m prepared for a good challenge for myself.”

In the interview, Silva also talked about the possibility of a fight with either Jake or Logan Paul as well. Silva’s ability to perform at a high level and surprise a lot of people has been a great thing to see. He has resurrected his combat sports career after a rough last couple of years inside the octagon.

When we maybe thought the draw for MMA fighters vs Boxers was at a peak, Silva comes out and says he’s willing to fight Mayweather. Tyron Woodley has also gotten the tattoo to possibly light the flame to a rematch against Jake Paul. Expect more SIlva news in the next coming weeks, as Showtime will try and make a fight with his sooner rather than later.

Would you be excited for a Silva vs Mayweather boxing match?