Walt Harris Planning Lawsuit Against Supplement Company After USADA Suspension

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris is planning to take legal action against the supplement company that sold him a supplement was tainted with the anabolic agent LGD-4033.

Harris was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for four months as a result of the substance being found in his system, causing his victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski to be overturned to a no contest (via MMA Junkie):

“The thing that I’m more upset about is my reputation,” Harris said. “I pride myself on being a clean fighter, fighting fair, and a martial artist. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth that I had to deal with that situation.”



Jason House, Harris’ manager, revealed that nothing has been filed as of yet, as the questions of jurisdiction remain. Harris will take on Sergey Spivak at UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night (May 4, 2019).

Putting all the negatives behind him, Harris is now focused on the positives that the division has to look forward to. One of those being that Brock Lesnar is now seemingly out of the picture, and Stipe Miocic will be receiving his rematch against Daniel Cormier:

“It’s a good thing that that fight is happening, because now, the logjam is released, and guys can move to where they need to be going and the company feels they need to be going,” Harris said.

“We can start shaking things down and start seeing a real heavyweight division. Good fights can be coming down the pike soon.”

