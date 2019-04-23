Walt Harris Accepts USADA Suspension From Tainted Supplement

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has accepted a USADA sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance in a contaminated supplement.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Greg Rosenstein.

Harris last competed at UFC 232 from Anaheim, California, in December. There, he beat former champ Andrei Arlovski in his biggest-ever win in mixed martial arts (MMA). However, the celebration was short-lived.

Harris tested positive for banned substance LGD-4033 in a post-fight drug test. The fight’s result was changed to a no contest.

That’s obviously a terrible result, but Harris was thankfully able to prove the positive test from a tainted supplement. As a result, Harris has accepted a four-month suspension from USADA, a much shorter ban than normal after he was exonerated.

He is eligible to compete at UFC Ottawa on May 4.