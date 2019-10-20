Walt Harris Open To Facing Francis Ngannou After Alistair Overeem Fight

Spread the word!













Heavyweight contender Walt Harris is more than happy to face Francis Ngannou once he gets through his fight with Alistair Overeem.

Harris meets Overeem in the UFC DC headliner which takes place December 7. A win for “The Big Ticket” could see him rise in the rankings especially with Overeem currently ranked No. 6. Should that be the case, Harris wants an even higher-ranked opponent.

Ngannou recently expressed his frustration at not getting a fight with the UFC’s plans for heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier to have a trilogy. However, Harris plans on fighting “The Predator” in the meantime as it’s a fight that he’s always wanted:

“Someone sent me an article today where Ngannou was frustrated,” Harris said in a recent media scrum (via MMA Junkie). “He mentioned my name. That’s a fight I’ve always wanted so when I get the win over Overeem fighting him would be good – that would put me at the cusp of doing what I came here to do, you feel me?

“So him, Derrick Lewis, all these heavyweights I feel like I match up well with all of them and I feel like I bring something to the table that they really, really going to have to grind and themselves ready for.”

Of course, Harris can’t get ahead of himself. He has to get past a legend in Overeem first who has shown that he can still hang with the very best in the division.

However, Harris — currently on a two-fight winning streak — feels he’s now in a position where he belongs with the elite:

“Fighting Overeem is something I’ve always wanted,” Harris added. “I watched this guy fight before I ever put a pair of gloves on, so to be able to step in the Octagon and compete against somebody who is widely considered a legend, is a great moment for me. And I think it’s my time so I’m going to go in there and take him out.

“The only time I ever (idolized an opponent) was in the (Andrei) Arlovski fight. I did. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is ‘The Pitbull.” I saw the mouthpiece, I was like, ‘Holy crap, I remember watching him blitz across the cage.’ But now it’s like, I belong here. I’m in my spot where I’m supposed to be and it’s only up from here for me.”

What do you think of Harris' comments?