WADA Exposes USADA’s Hidden Doping Scandal: Athletes Allowed to Cheat for Years

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is accusing U.S. regulators of violating a global code by allowing athletes who violated anti-doping rules to continue to compete in hopes of catching others cheating.

According to a report from Reuters, WADA claims the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) broke the World Anti-Doping Code, which all national anti-doping bodies sign on to, by using athletes as “undercover agents” without notifying WADA “and without there being any provision allowing such a practice under the Code or USADA’s own rules.”

WADA said it was aware of three cases that occurred between 2011 and 2014 in which athletes who “committed serious anti-doping rule violations” competed for years without their violations being published or sanctioned.

However, USADA CEO Travis Tygart said in a statement that WADA was fully aware of the athletes’ cooperation and their return to competition.

“During these investigations, the athletes provided intelligence to federal law enforcement, USADA, and the IF that led to criminal charges and anti-doping rule violations. USADA collaborated closely with WADA and the IF to ensure that those engaging in doping violations, as well as criminal offenses, were identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. “WADA was notified of the violations and sanction, and WADA did not appeal them, though they had the right to do so. The Code allows for substantial assistance, such as what was provided in this case, and WADA did not initiate a compliance case against USADA as they should have if they truly believed we failed to follow the rules” (h/t NYTimes.com).

WADA acknowledged there is a provision in its code that allows athletes caught cheating who provide “substantial assistance” to appeal for a reduction in any ban they receive. But, it says, allowing athletes to compete after being found guilty of anti-doping violations to attempt to gather evidence against others is not permitted.

Tygart snapped back, justifying the use of “undercover agents” to snuff out bigger systemic problems in a statement to Reuters.

“If you’ve got agents or others who are preying on athletes and trafficking … I think it’s totally appropriate,” he added.

The USADA plan “threatened the integrity of sporting competition,” according to a statement from WADA.

“By operating it, USADA was in clear breach of the rules. Contrary to the claims made by USADA, WADA did not sign off on this practice of permitting drug cheats to compete for years on the promise that they would try to obtain incriminating evidence against others.”

Tygart dismissed the report from Reuters as nothing more than a WADA “smear” attempt.

“It is sad to see WADA leaders’ desperate and dangerous attempts to smear others, including informants,” Tygart said.

USADA first partnered with Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2015. After nearly a decade of working together, the two parties split on January 1, 2024, with Tygart claiming that their relationship had become “untenable” amid Conor McGregor’s highly publicized return to the testing pool late last year.

Since then, the UFC has partnered with Drug Free Sport International, the organization that currently handles testing duties for the MLB, NFL, NBA, and the NCAA.