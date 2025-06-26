The upcoming UFC women’s flyweight fight between Viviane Araújo and Tracy Cortez, scheduled for June 28, 2025, at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, has seen notable movement in the betting odds throughout fight week.

Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez – Fight Week Odds

When the fight was first announced, Viviane Araújo opened as the underdog, with odds generally ranging between +154 and +175. This means that a $100 bet on Araújo would have won you between $154 and $175 if she pulled off the upset. On the other side, Tracy Cortez was initially favored with odds between -185 and -205, meaning bettors would have needed to wager $185 to $205 to win $100 on her.

As fight week progressed, the odds shifted further in Cortez’s favor. Cortez’s line tightened, with some sportsbooks listing her as high as -250 to -263, while Araújo’s odds drifted upward, reaching as high as +195 to +215 in places. This signals that more money is coming in on Cortez as the fight approaches, reflecting increased confidence among bettors in her ability to win.

In terms of how the UFC fight is expected to play out, most analysts and oddsmakers see this as a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. Araújo is known for her striking and will likely try to keep the fight standing, while Tracy Cortez is expected to use her wrestling to control Araújo on the ground. The most likely outcome, according to betting trends and fight analysis, is a decision win for Cortez. This is supported by the fact that Araújo has never been finished in the UFC, with her losses coming by decision, making a finish by either fighter unlikely.

This matchup between Viviane Araújo and Tracy Cortez at UFC 317 carries significant stakes for both fighters and the women’s flyweight division. With both women ranked among the top contenders, a win here could propel the victor into title contention or at least secure a spot in a future title eliminator fight. A strong performance under the spotlight of International Fight Week in Las Vegas will draw attention from UFC management and open doors to higher-profile opportunities.

Fight week has seen Tracy Cortez’s odds improve as the favorite, while Viviane Araújo’s underdog odds have lengthened. The smart money is on Cortez to win by decision, but Araújo remains a live underdog with a chance to upset if she can keep the fight standing and use her striking advantage.