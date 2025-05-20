UFC’s Tracy Cortez Reveals The Real Reason She Lifts – And It’s Not Just for Knockouts

Rising star in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division Tracy Cortez knows her way around the gym, and not just because it helps her throw a mean right hook. Cortez is recognized for her striking and grappling skills, has been steadily climbing the ranks and earning a reputation for her determination inside the octagon.

Tracy Cortez

But when it comes to lifting weights, she’s got her own reasons, and they’re not all about fight night. The UFC athlete Tracy Cortez explained that she lifts weights for her own sake.

“For me, lifting is just—I just like looking good, you know what I mean? Like, my lifting is for me, for my appearance when I lift alone,” Cortez explained in a recent interview, speaking to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. “But like, my strength conditioning when I’m in camp, that’s different. That’s to prep me. That’s to prep me for a fight. That endurance is a lot different than me going to the gym like, ‘All right, let me [expletive] work out this so I can get a nice back or tone back or my legs or quads or, it’s just different.’”

Tracy Cortez isn’t shy about blending business with a bit of pleasure; she wants to look as good as she fights, and she’s not apologizing for it. She’s also quick to remind everyone that being a fighter doesn’t mean giving up femininity. She explained:

“I’m a fighter, but I’m a [expletive] woman. Like, people like, ‘Ah, she cares too much about her lips.’ It’s like, [expletive] you guys. Yeah, I want to look pretty and why, like, I’m a woman. Lip gloss. I wear lashes. I like, I have hearts on my braids. It’s like, I’m a woman. I want to go in there looking pretty. I don’t want to look like a [expletive] man.”

Beyond the aesthetics, weight training brings a long list of benefits for everyone, not just UFC fighters. Regular lifting increases muscle strength, and boosts endurance. It’s also a ticket to better bone density and fewer injuries. For athletes, it’s essential for improving power, speed, and overall performance, making it a staple in training routines across all sports.

So, whether you’re aiming for the UFC or just want to look good in your favorite jeans, Tracy Cortez’s approach to weight training is proof that you can chase strength and style at the same time.