Vitor Belfort is looking to begin a new journey in Boxing before his combat sports career is all said and done.

The Brazilian made the announcement while at Floyd Mayweather’s boxing academy on Tuesday, saying that he’d be open to boxing matches with Anderson Silva and Oscar De La Hoya.

Belfort alluded to the fact that his ONE Championship contract is nearing a conclusion and that he is already thinking about the next stage of his career after his time with the promotion is over.

“Our agreement is about to end. We have no fight there,” Belfort said in an interview with AG Fight. “But this is boxing, I am free to fight boxing, I heard that Oscar de la Hoya is looking for someone to face. Oscar, don’t be afraid.”

“Anderson and I, it would be a big rematch in boxing. It could be Oscar, Anderson, Holyfield. There is a list of guys who can make this happen.”

Belfort was expected to make his ONE Championship debut against Alain Ngalani, but the fight has never come to fruition after over a year of talks with the promotion. Belfort last competed in MMA for the UFC at UFC 224, a fight in which he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida in the second round.

Despite being on the sidelines for an extended period of time, Belfort sounds extremely motivated to make his return to combat sports. He is highly regarded as one of the most vicious mixed martial artists in history and would be a welcomed addition to any promotion.

Curiously enough, his announcement comes just a couple of months after his former rival, Silva announced that he would be taking a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. MMA fans new and old would most certainly pay attention to a potential boxing matchup between Silva and Belfort down the line.

