Lyoto Machida Plans On Fighting ‘Three, Four More Years’

Bellator light heavyweight Lyoto Machida has no plans on retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) anytime soon.

“The Dragon” is coming off a knockout win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222 earlier this month. It puts Machida at 2-0 at Bellator, as well as a winner of his last four fights overall. And he hopes to keep his career resurgence going for another few years at least:

“For me? Three, four more years,” Machida told TMZ when asked how long he has left in the sport. “Let’s see.”

Sonnen notably retired following his defeat at Bellator 222. Machida paid tribute to “The American Gangster,” but doesn’t feel bad about being the one to retire him. After all, he was just doing his job:

“I just did my job,” Machida responded. “Retirement is up to him. It was an honor to fight Chael. He’s one of the best. He’s a legendary fighter. He already fought a lot of legendary fighters.”

Machida Targeting Bader

As for Machida, he has eyes on becoming a light heavyweight champion at Bellator as well, by challenging current two-weight king Ryan Bader. The former UFC light heavyweight champion notably knocked out Bader when they met in 2012.

However, Bader has improved significantly since then, and is undefeated in his last seven fights. The American is also five years younger than Machida, but the latter doesn’t think youth will factor in a potential title fight.

“I feel so good and so athletic,” Machida added. “I’ll be ready for him.”