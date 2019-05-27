Video: Watch UFC 1 Event That Started The Movement

Spread the word!













The full broadcast of the UFC 1 event that started the movement known as the worldwide leader in MMA has surfaced. The official YouTube channel of the Las Vegas-based promotion released the show.

The event was held at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, on November 12, 1993. It was broadcasted live on pay-per-view where it pulled in 86,000 buys and saw 7,800 fans in attendance.

There was an eight-man tournament format used with the winner receiving $50,000. This was a different company with different rules. The fights only ended by submission, knockout, or the fighter’s corner throwing in the towel.

Also, for each fight, there was no weight classes, time-outs, or judges. In fact, there were only two rules which carried a $1,500 fine if fighters broke those rules which were no biting or eye gouging.

UFC 1 Event Results

In the end, Royce Gracie won the tournament by beating Gerard Gordeau via rear naked choke. You can read the full results here:

Finals

Royce Gracie def. Gerard Gordeau Submission (rear naked choke)

Semi-finals

Royce Gracie def. Ken Shamrock Submission (sleeve choke)

Gerard Gordeau def. Kevin Rosier TKO (corner stoppage)

Quarter-finals

Ken Shamrock def. Patrick Smith Submission (heel hook)

Royce Gracie def. Art Jimmerson Submission (mount)

Kevin Rosier def. Zane Frazier TKO (corner stoppage)

Gerard Gordeau def. Teila Tuli TKO (head kick)

Alternate bout

Jason DeLucia def. Trent Jenkins Submission (rear-naked choke)