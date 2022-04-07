Khamzat Chimaev gains more hype ahead of his fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this Saturday night as a video of one of his vicious knockouts does rounds around the internet.

In April 2019, the 27-year-old fighter squared off against Ikram Aliskerov in Jordan. ‘The Borz’ won the fifth fight of his mixed martial arts career in devastating fashion with a vicious knockout in the first round.

Throwback to Khamzat Chimaev’s insane knockout pic.twitter.com/leT3lza6vR — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) April 4, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev has developed a reputation for ragdolling his opponents, as he did in his last outing against Li Jingliang which saw him carry the Chinese fighter across the cage to Dana White before securing a submission win via a rear-naked choke in the first round.

The Chechen-born Swede boasts an incredible record of ten wins with a 100 percent finish rate; six by knockout and four by submissions. He’s one of the most hyped athletes in the promotion as of now and has been able to back it up with four dominant performances where he managed to get hit only once, that too, a strike in self-defense by the opponent he was about to submit.

Khamzat Chimaev takes on Gilbert Burns

With a fiery start in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev will face his toughest test so far in number two ranked contender at welterweight, Gilbert Burns. ‘Durinho’ is a proper veteran of the sport and a well-rounded fighter who challenged for the title against Kamaru Usman and looks to get back in the mix of title contention.

UFC president Dana White suggested the bout to be a title eliminator one as the winner of the fight will be in line to either face the champion or Colby Covington in a top contender match-up. Usman is scheduled to face Leon Edwards and the winner of the fight will be looking at either of the three men as they progress to being the number one challenger.

Both competitors crossed paths at the host hotel and faced off in a staredown ahead of their fight. Chimaev believes Usman to be scared of him as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is helping Burns get ready for the fight and will likely be rooting for him.

If Chimaev dispatches Burns in a similar way as he always does, it would be hard to justify not giving him a title shot. A potential showdown with Covington could be on the cards as a top contender fight but it is also possible that we see Chimaev face the champion after Burns.

Will Khamzat Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273?

