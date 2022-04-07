Ahead of tonight’s anticipated press conference for UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida – welterweight contenders, Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns managed to engage in somewhat of a cordial staredown and subsequent face-off – in the hallway of their fighter hotel.

Chimaev, who boasts an undefeated 10-0 professional record, attempts to land the most high-profile victory of his professional mixed martial arts career to date as he tackles the #2 ranked, Burns, who has challenged for welterweight spoils already.

The highly-touted AllStars MMA staple makes his return this weekend in the Sunshine State for the first time since last October, where he managed to scoop his fourth successive UFC success with a wholly dominant first round rear-naked choke victory against Li Jingliang.

His blistering success catapulted Chimaev to #10 in the official welterweight stack – earning him this weekend’s clash with the wily, Burns.

Niteroi native, Burns enters his pivotal showdown with Chimaev attempting to land his second tilt at welterweight spoils, following an unsuccessful siege against former teammate, Kamaru Usman back in March of last year – dropping a third round knockout loss.

In the time since, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace turned in an impressive unanimous decision victory against veteran former two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson back in July in the co-main event of UFC 264.

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns share a face-off ahead of UFC 273 on Saturday

In footage captured by Swedish outlet, FrontKick MMA – Burns, who is walking through the hotel hallway with his Sanford MMA teammate and fellow welterweight, Ian Garry – is confronted by Chimaev, with the pair engaging in an impromptu face-off, sharing a few words, and eventually shaking hands.

“Ah, I’ve got you now,” Khamzat Chimaev said to Gilbert Burns. “Come, we’ll fight naked. You wanna fight me naked? Ah, you’re small, brother – you have to eat much, brother. Eat some banana, brother, chocolate. Show me power, brother.”



“I will show you Saturday,” Gilbert Burns says in response to Khamzat Chimaev. “I’m gonna show you, I’ll show you.”

A victory for either Burns or Chimaev in the main card clash would do massive efforts for the bids aspirations to earn a welterweight title siege, with champion, Usman still expected to meet with the #3 ranked, Leon Edwards at UFC 276 on July 2. during International Fight Week.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.