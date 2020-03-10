Video: Watch Epic Leon Edwards Trailer Ahead Of UFC London

Spread the word!













UFC London takes place later this month, and if you’re not hyped for it, a new trailer featuring Leon Edwards will certainly help do the job.

Edwards meets former champion Tyron Woodley in the headliner of UFC London on March 21. “Rocky” is on an eight-fight winning streak and is coming off wins over Donald Cerrone, Gunnar Nelson and most recently, Rafael dos Anjos.

A win against Woodley would arguably be the biggest of the Briton’s career and according to him, guarantees him the next shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title.

“If I fight in March and he (Usman) is still injured, he’s still free before summer I think I’ll be the next in line,” Edwards said. “That’s how its written in my contract, I’m next in line. It depends if he’s fighting before, in April or May they might make that fight happen (against Jorge Masvidal), but if not it’ll 100% be me for the summer time.”

UFC London will also be his first main event in the UFC and BT Sport recently released a trailer highlighting his journey from Jamaica to the United Kingdom.

You can watch it below:

A new start, a new home 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Out of the streets and into the cage 👊



From Kingston to Birmingham: This is @Leon_edwardsmma's incredible journey to headlining #UFCLondon on March 21 🙌 pic.twitter.com/K9NJBijMPX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 9, 2020

Woodley will be looking to play party pooper, however. “The Chosen One” hasn’t competed since losing his welterweight title to Usman over a year ago at UFC 235.

And given the long inactivity and disrespect he has received in recent months, Woodley plans on making a statement.

Are you looking forward to UFC London? Who do you have in the main event between Edwards and Woodley?