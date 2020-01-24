Leon Edwards Is Guaranteed Next Title Shot If He Beats Tyron Woodley

Spread the word!













British welterweight contender Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards has recently signed a new contract with the UFC, which apparently contains an impressive clause. The 28-year-old will meet former 170lb king Tyron Woodley in the UFC London main event taking place on March 21 at the O2 Arena. According to Edwards with a win in front of his home town crowd, he will be granted a title shot. He has to be, its written into his contract. However, many believe Jorge Masvidal is next in line at 170lb. Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter about a potential fight between ‘Gamebred’ and Kamaru Usman, he said.

“If I fight in March and he (Usman) is still injured, he’s still free before summer I think I’ll be the next in line. That’s how its written in my contract, I’m next in line. It depends if he’s fighting before, in April or May they might make that fight happen (against Jorge Masvidal), but if not it’ll 100% be me for the summer time.

‘Rocky’ who is currently riding an eight-fight win streak confirmed the clause is in his contract and when asked to elaborate on the subject, he said. “After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. Like I’ve said I’m on the most fight win streak in the division. I just dominated a former world champion, so after beating him its guaranteed that I am next in line.”

It’s hard to disagree with the fighter from Birmingham. Should he beat Woodley he will have earned a career best win, stretching his streak to nine. Although fans will clamor for the popular Masvidal to get a shot, he may be forced to wait. Whilst ‘Street Jesus’ did enjoy an impressive 2019, he doesn’t have the wins and after UFC London, won’t have a bigger name on his record than Tyron Woodley. Whilst the former champion must fancy his chances at getting a shot at his old title after hearing this. If he emerges victorious at the O2 Arena on March 21 perhaps Woodley gets next on Usman. Whatever happen 2020 is going to be an exciting year in the welterweight division.

Will Leon Edwards get the next welterweight title shot by beating Tyron Woodley?