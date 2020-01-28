Tyron Woodley Is Tired Of Corny Welterweights, Ready To F*ck Everyone Up

Spread the word!













Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley means business ahead of his fight with Leon Edwards. The pair will meet at UFC London on March 16 in the O2 Arena. It is widely regarded as a number one contender fight in the 170lb division.

‘The Chosen One’ hasn’t fought since losing his title to Usman in March 2019. His reign came to an end by way of a dominant decision in favour of Usman. During his time out of the cage and the division, Woodley has been watching on a keen observer. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said he doesn’t like what he sees and is ready to mess everyone up when he returns.

“This f*****g division is getting so corny, and it’s starting to irk me so bad. I just really need to come back and try to f— everyone up. Who makes the most money in our sport? Not the world champion Kamaru Usman… [Jorge] Masvidal, he’s finally making his paydays. He’s at the top of the list now. So [are] the Diaz brothers, so is Conor McGregor. Some of these people have never had a belt. Cowboy Cerrone just earned a big payday, never been remotely close to a world title in the UFC.

“A Leon Edwards, a Kamaru Usman, a Colby Covington, none of those guys are going to make me that much more of a great than a Carlos Condit, a Robbie Lawler, than a Josh Koscheck, than a Dong Hyun Kim. People that are going to put my name into the record books are the people I’ve already defeated. This s**t is just personal now.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Can Tyron Woodley f*ck everyone up and get back his 170lb title?