VIDEO | UFC Release Epic Promo For Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will fight it out for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on April 18.

The 155lb title fight will headline a stacked card which has quickly become the biggest event in all of sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was originally set to face ‘El Cucuy’ in the UFC 249 main event later this month. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 triggered travel bans around the world he was forced out of the fight last week.

UFC President Dana White took to Twitter to confirm Gaethje would step in at late notice for a shot at Ferguson and UFC gold, he said.

“The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt!”

Just a few days later the UFC has dropped an epic promo video which is sure to get fans hyped about Ferguson vs. Gaethje and the rest of the card – watch it below.

this is gonna be a FUN fight. Just a little over a week and we will be watchin a LIVE fight again!!! pic.twitter.com/DGJPbbod5F — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2020

‘The Highlight’ heads into this late notice in great form. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak win which he picked up quick KO wins over James, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone.

Gaethje will be looking for another knockout against Ferguson. Primarily because that is how he fights but also due to the fact he openly admits to being unprepared to go the 25-minute distance.

Ferguson will be hoping to capture the interim title for a second time at UFC 249. The 36-year-old is riding a 12-fight winning streak in the lightweight division but is yet to earn a shot at the full title. Infamously this is the fifth time he has been scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov and the fifth time the fight has subsequently fallen through.

