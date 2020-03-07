VIDEO: Tony Ferguson Shuts Down Reporters Mental Health Question

Spread the word!













Lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson emphatically shut down questions about his mental health during yesterday’s UFC 249 press conference.

‘El Cucuy was in rare form going after 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov throughout the fiery presser. However one particular questioned stopped him in his tracks and he immediately looked to shut it down.

Cageside press reporter Rodney Edgar wanted to talk about Ferguson’s well document battles with mental health issues. When he was handed the MMA journalist said to Ferguson.

“I commend you for going headfirst into some mental health issues and working through that. It takes a lot of courage as a professional athlete, especially as a lot of people look up to you…”

Before Edgar had the chance, finish Ferguson interrupted him and said “f*ck you!”

“I was giving you props. I was just wondering..” said the journalist.

“F*ck the advice, next question,” said Ferguson

“I wasn’t giving you advice” said Edgar before apologising and ending his exchange with the former interim champion.

Check out the full exchange below..

Tony Ferguson hit him with a Fuck you Lmaoo pic.twitter.com/ygsG3FG1Qj — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 6, 2020

Speaking to MMA Junkie after the UFC 249 press conference Edgar explained where he was going with his mental health question, he said.

“The next thing I was going to say (to Tony) was, ‘If there’s anybody who looks up to you who struggles with similar issues, what advice would you give them? Because you seem to have really worked through a lot of that stuff here and now – and that shows a lot of courage. It shows you’ve done a lot of work on yourself.’ He didn’t let me get there.”

“Maybe he thought I was steering that conversation down a path he didn’t want to go, because he’s on fire with the hype (he had) on stage,” Edgar said. “At the same time, I don’t want to say I forgive him. I would like him to apologize, and I hope he does. Maybe he doesn’t even care. I hope we get the opportunity to speak face to face.”

