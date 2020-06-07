VIDEO | Tito Ortiz Calls Out ‘The Rock’ For Bashing Donald Trump

Spread the word!













Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has called out ‘The Rock’ and other celebrities for bashing Donald Trump while doing nothing to actively help the ongoing crisis in the United States.

Earlier this week former WWE champion turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media to slam the president for his poor handling of George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent protest/riots that followed. The video went viral and started a trend of “where are you” directed at the absent American leader. Despite his popularity ‘The Rock’ is not without his critics for speaking out on this subject, among them is MMA legend Ortiz who made his views clear in a video posted to Twitter, he said.

“Well a few days ago. You guys know I am a big fan of ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson and he said ‘where’s are President’ or ‘where is he’. Well you know what Dwayne, where are you for your city?” Tito Ortiz questioned. “I stood down there for nine hours, for my city. To defend it. Where were you for your city? And I’m calling you out. All of you celebrities I’m calling all of you out. You let them destroy your cities? Embarrassing. We see that you are part of the agenda. And the agenda is not taking care of this country.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ hasn’t fought since beating Alberto Del Rio at Combate Americas 51. The 45-year-old is currently riding a three-fight win streak in the sport but is hoping to secure a fight in boxing. Ortiz says he has been approached to fight Mike Tyson in his boxing comeback and he has even made a promo video to help sell a fight between the pair. It remains to be seen if this fight has any chance of happening or if Ortiz is just trying to wish something into being.

Do you agree with Tito Ortiz? Should celebrities like ‘The Rock’ be more active in their approach to the social tensions in the United States?