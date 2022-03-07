Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

MMA fighter William Smith snapped his leg in two during his fight with Ivan Strydom at Extreme Fighting Championship 92 this past weekend.

The South African MMA promotions event got off to the worst start possible when the first fight of the evening ended with one of the fighters suffering a horrifying injury.

In a scene reminiscent of Chris Weidman vs. Anderson Silva 2 or Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, this fight ended after a checked leg kick caused utter devastation.

Smith threw a right outside leg kick, but Strydom kept his left leg planted, breaking the leg of his opponent who tumbled to the floor. Fortunately, Strydom and the referee noticed the injury instantly and no follow-up shots were thrown. Check out the graphic video of the unfortunate ending below.

Smith is six fights into his professional MMA career and it’s not going well.

‘The Viking’ has lost five times and has been finished in the first round in all of his defeats.

It appears the South African heavyweights’ career could now be over after he suffered such a cataphoric injury at EFC 92.

Strydom is also six fights into his professional career which has only gone slightly better than his opponents.

The 39-year-old has endured four defeats and picked up two wins since turning over in 2014.

Is there anything that can be done to stop leg breaks from happening in MMA?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

