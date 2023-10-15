Frenemies ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and Darren Till ran into one another backstage during Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event in Manchester.

Perry and Till’s unique relationship and sometimes-intnese rivalry dates back to 2017 when Till called out Perry after defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. That prompted Perry to charge the Octagon and return fire.

A year later, the pair had an amusing interaction where Mike Perry’s invitation to spar was misunderstood, leading Till to believe that ‘Platinum’ had invited him to a spa. Despite the confusion, they engaged in a sparring session behind closes doors with each man having a different take on what went down that day.

Running into each other at the AO Arena, Perry and Till were quick to face-off and seemingly accepted one another’s challenge for a long-awaited scrap.

Mike Perry Runs Into ‘Nemesis’ Darren Till

“It’s my nemesis,” Till said during their playfull intense face-off. “I’m bigger now, lad.”

Once a legitimate welterweight title contender, Darren Till made the move to middleweight after suffering back-to-back losses against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal. Till scored a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, but then dropped his next three, prompting him to part ways with the UFC.

Mike Perry, who recently re-signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after a tumultous five years uner the UFC banner, was in Manchester over the weekend as the official backup for the co-main event clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. In retrospect, fight fans probably would have preferred to see the BKFC star step into the ring rather than Danis, but with Till’s presence at the event, perhaps the two will finally set up a showdown that has been many years in the making.