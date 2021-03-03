Former UFC middleweight champions Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold appear to have squashed their long running beef.

The pair were caught on camera hugging it out at the RVCA gym in California which is run by renowned boxing coach, Jason Parillo.

Bisping and Rockhold shared the Octagon on two occasions and built one of the most hostile rivalries in the sports history.

In November 2014, Rockhold was victorious in their first meeting.

The 36-year-old locked up a guillotine choke in round two to finish the fight.

Rockhold went on to claim UFC gold when he stopped Chris Weidman at UFC 194 in 2015.

An eagerly anticipated rematch was booked with Weidman, but he was forced out of the fight with injury.

In steps Bisping on two weeks’ notice to rematch Rockhold and get his long overdue shot at UFC gold.

‘The Count’ pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he knocked out Rockhold in the first round at UFC 199 in June 2016.

He would later defend his belt against another long-time rival in Dan Henderson before dropping back-to-back fight and retiring from the sport.

Rockhold continues to fight but is not in the best of form since dropping his middleweight title.

The former champ has fought just three times since then.

He is currently riding a two-fight losing streak having been knocked out by Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz.

In 2020, Rockhold linked up with Jason Parillo who was the man in Bisping’s corner when he won the title five years ago.

The popular boxing coach was keen to show the two middleweight greats have squashed their beef and shared the below video on social media to prove it.

During his trip to the gym Bisping also posted out as he joked with Rockhold and played with his former rivals dog – check it out.

Bumped into some old friends down at @rvcasport today pic.twitter.com/mAl3KbqT2G — michael (@bisping) March 3, 2021

And I stole a dog as well. pic.twitter.com/nMNFClLRzs — michael (@bisping) March 3, 2021

