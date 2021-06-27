The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 18 co-main event between Hector Lombard and Joe Riggs was fun while it lasted before ending in controversial circumstances.

The MMA veterans went at it in a wild fight before Lombard held onto Riggs’ shorts and uncorked a punch. As a result, the fight was waved off as Riggs was unable to see out of one of his eyes and therefore unable to continue – Lombard was declared the new cruiserweight BKFC champion.

Things only got crazier from that moment. As Lombard began his post-fight interview, he was approached by fellow BKFC competitor Lorenzo Hunt. The former UFC contender clearly wasn’t a fan of his personal space being invaded and immediately began swinging at Hunt.

Riggs was on hand to stop Lombard from continuing to attack hunt. Eventually, the ring was cleared and Lombard did not get to complete his post-fight interview.

Check out the full list of results from BKFC 18

Joey Beltran def. Sam Shewmaker via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Hector Lombard def. Joe Riggs via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 4

Thiago Alves def. Ulysses Diaz via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 3

Luis Palomino def. Tyler Goodjohn via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Pearl Gonzalez def. Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Julian Lane def. Jake Bostwick via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-43, 48-45)

Jarod Grant def. Travis Thompson via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 4

Eddie Hoch def. Bruce Lutchmedial via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Steve Herelius def. Juan Torres via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Francisco Ricchi def. Brian Maxwell via TKO – Round 2

Montaser Aboughaly def. Luke Parson via knockout – Round 1

Famez def. Paul Teague via knockout – Round 1

Yosdenis Cedeno def. Alan Arzeno via split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

Eduardo Conception def. Gabriel Brown via knockout – Round 1

Do you think Hector Lombard was out of line for throwing punches at Lorezno Hunt?