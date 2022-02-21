Darren Till recently traveled over to Sweden to train with Khamzat Chimaev.

‘The Gorilla’ is currently working his way back to full fitness after suffering a knee injury in the build-up to his last fight with Derek Brunson, who out grappled him before locking up a third-round submission win.

In the aftermath of Till’s third loss in four fights, Chimaev insisted that the Englishman must train harder while also inviting the middleweight contender to come to work out with him in Stockholm.

“If he wants to come to Stockholm, he’s welcome,” Chimaev said when asked if he had any advice for Till. “I told him, I can help you with your wrestling or something. And we can spar, we can train.”

Till finally took Chimaev up on that offer and while he got some good training in, the Liverpudlian also took the time during his trip to give back.

Darren Till Was Impressed By The Khamzat Chimaev’s Charity Work

Former UFC fighter Reza Madadi and Chimaev invited Till to come along as they helped feed the homeless. It’s fair to say the Till was blown away by the work those two men were doing in the community.

“I didn’t even know that they did this,” Till said. “That just makes it even better, that they obviously help the homeless in Sweden. I think they’ve got a non-profit, which is so amazing, charity, where they collect food from all kinds of from I’m assuming restaurants. They come to the place where a lot of, I don’t want to say homeless because I don’t even like the sound of that but people who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“They come and as you can see a lot of food is getting brought in right now,” Till continued. “They give the food to the less fortunate people which is really really f*cking phenomenal sh*t. He’s a superstar and he’s doing this sh*t. And, the best part is he doesn’t want no thank you for it, he just does it out of the goodness of his heart, so think about that.”

Do you like seeing the budding bromance between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till?

