Count it five consecutive victories for middleweight mainstay, Derek Brunson who turns in a dominant UFC Vegas 36 headliner to submit Darren Till with a third round rear-naked choke — rounding out tonight’s nine-fight card.

Headlining in his third consecutive event, Brunson managed to utilise his wrestling to his advantage in each of the three rounds — scoring three successful shots over the course of the main event clash.

Attempting to mitigate the lethal boxing of Till early, the Sanford MMA staple managed to take Till down in the first, landing a series of bruising elbows and ground strikes whilst postured from half guard.

With more of the same in the second frame for the veteran contender, Brunson pressured a maybe over enthusiastic Till in the third to eventually take his back past the second minute mark.

Locking his hands under the Team Kaobon mainstay’s neck at the Octagon fence, the #5 ranked, Till managed to force an eventual tap — before calling for a championship rematch against either reigning champion, Israel Adesanya or former champion and incoming challenger, Robert Whittaker.

Below, catch the highlights from Brunson’s impressive submission success against Till.

