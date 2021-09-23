UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has wasted no time in making a statement at AEW. Leaked footage from the latest ‘Rampage’ show sees the BMF champ nail the six-time WWF/WWE Champion, Chris Jericho, with his trademark flying knee, queuing pantomime boos from the crowd.

The highlight of his UFC career, the flying knee is clearly a reproduction of ‘Gamebred’s’ five-second TKO stoppage of former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren [19-2-0], at July 2019’s UFC 239 – a fight that broke the record for the fastest ever UFC knockout!

After a second failed UFC title challenge against Kamaru Usman at Jacksonville’s UFC 261 in April, pundits have speculated whether pro wrestling could now be a permanent fixture for the 36-year-old Masvidal.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, the CEO of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Tony Khan offered his views on Masvidal’s character:

“Jorge comes ‘cause he loves wrestling. He likes having a good time. I think he likes me, I like Jorge a lot and it’s fun having him here. So, it’s really an honour to have Jorge Masvidal. I mean, Jorge is such a cool guy.

“I can’t tell you what a nice person he is, and he’s always really been good to me like not when we’re at shows but just around Florida and stuff. And it was a big deal for him to come here, and who knows?”

Tony Khan on Jorge Masvidal’s second #AEW appearance: “It was a big deal for him to come here — and who knows …” pic.twitter.com/CWqxKdBsUO — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 6, 2021

