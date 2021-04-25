IT’S TIME! The UFC 261 main event is finally upon us. Kamaru Usman is set to rematch Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title.

Round 1: Jorge Masvidal opens up with several kicks. He’s going to the body and legs. Kamaru Usman gets off his first strike of the fight, a punch to the body. Masvidal lands another low leg kick but eats a huge overhand in return. Usman is look good on his feet early. The champ is landing well with the jab and loading up for big shots too. Masvidal jumps in for the flying knee but Usman catches him and takes this fight to the floor. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is trying to throw ground strikes but is being tied up by Masvidal who is landing elbows from the bottom. Usman returns with a hard elbow of his own. ‘Gamebred’ is scooting back to the fence while simultaneously landing elbows. Masvidal pops back up. Usman lands a nice right hand and follow wiht a jab. Now he’s getting a bit reckless with his strikes. Masvidal puts together a combo which ends with a flying knee. The pair square up after the horn sounds to end the first round of this highly anticipated rematch.

Round 2: Not a lot happening at the start of the second round. Just a few Masvidal leg kicks land through the opening minute. Usman fires off a huge overhand that drops Masvidal. The champ follows up with ground strikes to put ‘Gamebred’ to sleep.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal by KO in round two.