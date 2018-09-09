Video: Jessica Andrade Wants To Knock Out Rose Namajunas To End 2018

No matter the division Jessica Andrade is a threat to the title. The Andrade that was on display at UFC 228 exhibited a level of aggression that has yet to be seen in the 115-pound division. “Bate Estaca” only needed two minutes to absolutely sleep Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event of UFC 228.

The MMA universe now wonders if Andrade can do the same to strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

”I got the knockout and that devastating win,” Andrade said during the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “Which I’m sure leaves no doubt that I can be next to fight for the belt.”

Andrade now holds a victory over Kowalkiewicz who beat Namajunas via split decision back in 2016. However, “Bate Estaca” doesn’t put too much stock in MMA math.

“Rose is a very versatile athlete,” she continued. “She’s got good striking, she’s evolved a lot since she fought Karolina. But I believe I have great chances of winning and becoming champion, both in the striking and on the ground.” “I’ve improved a lot. I think after tonight’s knockout, for sure it got me one step closer to being able to fight for this belt and show people that I can be a great striker, a great jiu-jitsu fighter and that I’m going to be a lot of work for these girls in the division.”

Andrade would love nothing more than to end 2018 strawweight champion. Her plan is to fight Namajunas for the title at the big year-end end PPV card that already features a super fight between featherweight champ Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes.

“Who doesn’t want to fight in the last UFC event of the year?” Andrade said (apparently cutting weight during Christmas isn’t a big concern to her). “I asked for this fight for Dec. 29. We’ll see what Dana and the UFC have planned for me. But this fight has to happen. I just want it to happen.”

Watch Jessica Andrade’s post-fight press conference here: