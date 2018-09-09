Highlights: Jessica Andrade Sleeps Karolina Kowalkiewicz With One Punch

In last night’s (Sat. September 8, 2018) UFC 228 co-main event, Jessica Andrade made a statement.

The Brazilian came into her fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz on a two-fight win streak. Andrade had two dominant decision wins over Tecia Torres and Claudia Gadelha. A big win over Kowalkiewicz would likely get her the next nod at the 115-pound title.

Kowalkiewicz also hoped to solidify herself as the next strawweight title challenger. She racked up back-to-back wins as well over the likes of Jodie Esquibel and Felice Herrig. Unfortunately, her win streak was cut short by Andrade.

Right out the gate, Andrade stung Kowalkiewicz with her power. Eventually, Andrade wore down Kowalkiewicz’s chin enough that one solid hook to the jaw was able to shut her lights out.

It is one of the scariest one-punch knockouts (and maybe the only) in UFC women’s strawweight history. Check it out here: