One-time foes, Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev had battled to a split draw in October of 2018 — and at this week’s AMC Fight Nights Winter Cup, the two engaged in a heated brawl during a post-fight in-cage interview.



Russian sambo practitioner, Ismailov, who’s won his last four consecutively following his Fight Nights Global 90 headliner with Mineev, threw a right hand toward the latter after the pair began their verbal back-and-forths on the microphone. With officials attempting to separate the two, Ismailov looked to latch onto Mineev’s leg, as the two ended up on the canvas — bringing a somewhat distasteful end to the promotion’s final event of the year.

Well they're certainly in the Christmas spirit over at AMC Fight Nights in Russia pic.twitter.com/gCWagXAFRs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 24, 2020

Mineev, the current Fight Nights Global middleweight champion, claimed the throne at the special Fight Nights Global/GFC: Abdulmanap Nurmgamedov Memory Tournament — a memorial event following the saddening passing of the renowned sambo coach and father of current UFC lightweight champion, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov due to complications stemming from COVID-19 earlier this year.



The high-profile brawl between rivals, Ismailov and Mineev follows a string of prior in-cage altercations across the sport.



Back in October 2018 at UFC 229, former two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was involved in an infamous brawl with members of the above mentioned, Khabib’s corner after his fourth-round submission defeat. Having scaled the Octagon in pursuit of McGregor’s teammate and Bellator grappler, Dillion Danis, member’s of Khabib’s corner climbed over the Octagon fence and began exchanging strikes with McGregor.



At another infamous event, Strikeforce: Nashville in April 2010, UFC alum, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller was involved in an altercation with member’s of Jake Shield’s team, including both Nick and Nate Diaz, as well as Gilbert Melendez.



Storming the cage, Miller called for a rematch with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Shields, following his successful title knockback against Dan ‘Hendo’ Henderson, before Miller was pushed to the canvas with members of Shield’s team and corner and attacked as officials and referees attempted to break up the scuffle.