Video – Hasbulla lands sneaky strike on Alex Pereira during photo op ahead of UFC 298

Alex Pereira is the latest UFC star to feel the power of Hasbulla’s right hand.

After making a name for himself in a series of hilarious videos on YouTube — often parodying UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov — Hasbulla has become known in the MMA community for his sneak attacks on fighters both past and present. He’s engaged with combat sports legends like Mike Tyson and Antonio Nogueira as well as more modern stars like Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev, and Henry Cejudo. You can now add Alex Pereira to the list.

In a video clip shared by Jason Williams on X, ‘Poatan’ was posing for a photo op with Hasbulla when the pint-sized influencer threw one of his signature blows at the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.

Alex should have punted him pic.twitter.com/sbD7F5NbHi — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) February 17, 2024

In town for Saturday night’s UFC 298 card in Anaheim, Alex Pereira currently sits as the king of 205 following a stellar second-round knockout of former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November. In just seven fights with the promotion, Pereira has already claimed two different title belts — middleweight and light heavyweight.

Poatan’ is expected to return later this year for a showdown with another former titleholder, Jamahal Hill. However, rumors have been circulating that Pereira could feature at UFC 300 on April 13. UFC CEO Dana White is expected to officially announce the landmark event’s headliner following Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Honda Center.