UFC champion Alex Pereira leveling up his skills with the help of ’90s action movie star Steven Seagal

Alex Pereira is leveling up his skill set.

After just seven fights inside the Octagon, ‘Poatan’ has already etched his name in the history books, capturing both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles during his already iconic run. A year after his earth-shattering knockout of Israel Adesanya to claim the 185-pound crown, Pereira moved up to 205, taking the division’s vacant title after finishing former champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round of their UFC 295 headliner.

Ready to elevate his fight game above the laws of nature and put his next opponent under siege, Alex Pereira made the executive decision to call in ’90s action film star Steven Seagal. In a clip shared on Pereira’s Instagram stories, Seagal — a 7th-dan black belt in Aikido — showed the two-division titleholder some … interesting blocking techniques.

This is certainly not the first time that Seagal has shared his knowledge with a UFC champion. Seagal helped train Lyoto Machida, who credited Seagal for helping him perfect the front kick that he used to knock out Randy Couture at UFC 129 in May 2011.

After running his father-in-law’s dojo in Japan, Seagal moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s and pursued a career in acting. He made his feature film debut in 1988 and would go on to star in five movies over the next four years. In less than 10 years, he was relegated to doing direct-to-video features and was seen as something of a joke compared to other big-name action stars of his time, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

After putting in some work with the Marked For Death star, Pereira is all but guaranteed to take his next opponent to the bank… To the blood bank.