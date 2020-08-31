UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou faced off against Cameroonian comedian Hoga in a fight which helped raise money for charity.

Ngannou has established himself as next in line for a shot at UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Since dropping to defeats against Mioic and Derrick Lewis ‘The Predator’ has been in destructive form. Ngannou has picked up four successive first-round knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. UFC president Dana White has guaranteed Ngannou the next heavyweight title shot but Miocic isn’t a fan of that idea and would prefer to face someone he hasn’t already beat. The addition of long-time light-heavyweight king Jon Jones to the heavyweight division makes Ngannou’s title shot much less secure despite the fact White has made public assertions to the contrary.

Hoga is a famous comedian in Cameroon while Ngannou is one of the most prominent sports stars in the country, meaning this charity fight garnered massive attention – check out the full fight video below.

All proceeds from the fight will go directly to the Francis Ngannou Foundation, which strives to help the children of Cameroon get opportunities they otherwise wouldn’t.

The Francis Ngannou Foundation: Our Mission

“We are honored to be building the first fully equipped gym in Cameroon. We aspire to provide the chance to fight for good and open doors to a life unexpected. The Francis Ngannou Foundation is a non-profit organization created to enable the youth of Cameroon to take action in ways that make a significant, positive difference in their lives.

“By daring to dream, Francis knows firsthand the impact that combats sports can have on one’s outlook- and outcome. Wanting to provide the same opportunity given to him for those in his hometown, the Francis Ngannou Foundation was formed. Using the beauty of combat sports and teaching the principles of respect and discipline, we aim to arm these children with the skills to expand their horizons and realize their dreams.”

