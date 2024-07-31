Video – Fans take a colossal snooze at UFC 304

The start time for UFC 304 in Manchester, England caused some problems for fans in attendance.

The main card started at 3 a.m. local time due to the UFC wanting to keep the pay-per-view on normal American times. Due to the times, the local fans struggled to stay awake that late, as several videos went out showing fans sleeping during the event.

Manchester UFC fans were fighting to stay awake in the crowd at 5am this morning 💀 pic.twitter.com/hboYhRYzkG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 28, 2024

The start time also posed some problems for the fighters as Leon Edwards hired someone to help him out, while Tom Aspinall said he also had to flip his schedule around to get used to fighting at 5 a.m. local time.

In the main event of UFC 304, Belal Muhammad upset Leon Edwards as he scored a decision win to become the new welterweight champ. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall knocked out Curtis Blaydes in a minute to defend his interim heavyweight title.

Dana White scoffs at the idea start time had an impact on UFC 304 fights

After UFC 304, UFC CEO Dana White was not a fan of the fights and the fact there were seven straight decisions.

The UFC upped the bonuses to $100,000, which White says is the last time the promotion will up the bonuses at the press conference as he was frustrated with how everyone fought.

“I think tonight showed that we should not [give out bigger bonuses],” White said at the UFC 304 post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting). Upping them doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anybody fight any harder. It doesn’t change anything. I’m not doing this again. Ever. Today was the last day that I’m doing that… Nobody fought any harder. There was no sense of urgency, ‘Holy shit, I want the $100,000.’ Seven straight [decisions]. Who gives a f*ck [that it’s nearly 7 a.m.]? It’s f*cking 7 o’clock in Vegas. Whatever. Never again. Seven straight f*cking decisions. The $100,000 was a real big f*cking [incentive], woo-hoo, let’s get it boys! F*ck that shit, never again.”

The UFC returns to action on Saturday for UFC Abu Dhabi which is headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.