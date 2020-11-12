A huge mural has been painted in Derbent City, Dagestan paying tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov who is the late father and coach of UFC lightweight king Khabib Nuramgomedov. Abdulmanap, unfortunately, passed away earlier this year due to complications stemming from contracting COVID-19.

Boss Logic penned the original image as a tribute to the late, great MMA coach. The artist was delighted to see his work currently being added to the side of a building in Dagestan, taking to social media to share the “beautiful” news, he wrote.

“This is beautiful, this mural of my tribute for @khabib_nurmagomedov and his father is in Derbent city, Dagestan.”

Since the passing of his father Khabib has fought and beat interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. The undefeated Russian mauler needed just two rounds to choke out the decorated wrestler. Post-fight Khabib announced his retirement from the sport and expressed a lack of desire to compete due to the passing of his father, he said.

“Today I want to say this was my last fight. No way I’m going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight.

“If I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

Despite reports suggesting he will return Khabib has since doubled down on his retirement plans.

“This fight was like no other,” Nurmagomedov said. “The emotions in this fight were completely different. Everything was completely different without my father. I was offered the fight right after everything happened. I had the decision to accept it or turn it down, nobody knew about this, or retire, or I could come back, fight and then retire. Now I tell the people close to me that aren’t happy with me retiring that even if I fought 10 more times, I’d still have to face that decision. This decision could come up when I’m 32, 34, 35. It’s a hard decision because I’ve been fighting all my life. I’ve been on the mats for as long as I remember. It’s difficult to leave and do something else. People can’t understand it, but what can you do?”

