Video: Conor McGregor Spars At Rumored New Gym

Get the rumor mill fired up. Recently, a new video surfaced of Conor McGregor supposedly sparring at a new gym.

Elite mixed martial artists often spar at new gyms in order to gain a unique perspective heading into a fight. It’s nothing all that unusual. However, it may be relevant here due to the fact that McGregor and longtime SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh have had some public discord as of late.

First, check out the video of McGregor sparring and training at Morumbi Jiu-Jitsu Academy via MMA and More on YouTube:

A New Home Gym?

Morumbi Jiu Jitsu Academy is a highly reviewed BJJ and fitness facility in Ventura, California. McGregor was pictured getting in some solid rounds with Russian fighter Nikolay Grozdev. While he may just have been looking to get in some training, speculation arose that he’s found a new home.

Much of the talk could be due to the fact that Kavanagh said he would have to be persuaded to corner McGregor again. He said as much after McGregor’s one-sided loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at last October’s UFC 229.

There, McGregor was wholly dominated on the ground by the Dagestani champion. But it was the fact that Khabib dropped McGregor with a right hand that caused Kavanagh to become concerned. He publicly claimed that shot wouldn’t have dropped a younger McGregor. It was quite the odd admission from a man supposedly in his corner.

The discord between McGregor and Kavanagh hasn’t spilled out into the public with full details just yet. McGregor’s longtime striking coach Owen Roddy did leave SBG Dublin recently as well, however.

As for his UFC return, McGregor has many options due to his continued superstardom. He’s been linked to a fight with longtime veteran Donald Cerrone. Because of the rumors, t he fight is expected to be announced in the coming months. If he prepares for the fight at a new gym remains to be seen.

We’ll keep you updated.