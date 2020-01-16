VIDEO: Conor McGregor Reacts To Friendly Press Conference With Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was involved in an uncharacteristically friendly press conference last night. In the build up to UFC 246, the Irishman and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, spent much of their time trading compliments. This was a first in the UFC career of ‘Notorious’ who had earned his nickname through his previous fight week actions. Speaking to media including Andrew Whitelaw after the press conference was done, he reflected.

“It was a good experience. It was a good atmosphere, it was good getting face-to-face with Donald. Good times. It’s going to be a good contest.”

This is all a far cry from what MMA fans and media are used too. Last time out along with McGregor went all out for Khabib Nurmagomedov. It become one of the biggest and nastiest rivalries in MMA history. Although heightened, that is vintage McGregor. Throughout his career, he has relied on mental warfare to get inside his opponents heads. From stealing Jose Aldo’s belt to launching cans of drink at the Diaz brothers. His fight buildups have always been wild, fun and unpredictable. Perhaps he’s turned a new leaf? Or maybe Cerrone is just such a nice guy he doesn’t have anything negative to say? Either way blood will be spilled on Saturday night, although it won’t be bad blood as McGregor pointed out on several occasions.

What do you make of Conor McGregors new fight week approach?