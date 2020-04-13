VIDEO | Conor McGregor Admires His Striking Clinic Against ‘Cowboy’

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has taken to social media to revisit his UFC 246 main event win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

McGregor emphatically dealt with the long-time MMA veteran inside one minute earlier this year. The Irishman landed a variety of unorthodox shots to catch his opponent off guard including knees, shoulder strikes, and a head kick.

‘Notorious’ posted a highlight clip for the 40-second fight accompanied by a statement in which he admires his handy work, it read.

“Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots. Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone. The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both) A lovely array. That will be all kids now take down your notes and your homework tonight is… enter a cold bath. As cold as it possibly is, you do not need ice. Get in the water and then dip your head under fully and until you need to come up for air. Repeat this over and over until you can stay under for 2 minutes fully. Then Get out. Look at yourself in the mirror, And give your self two full clatters into the teeth. You silly novices, back to bed. Just kidding. Respect to all the students of the game. Always remember that if it moves, you are focused on the wrong thing.

Stay ready, and most importantly, stay in school. @mcgregorfast 🥋”

Despite stating his intention to fight three times this year McGregor has been unable to follow up on his dominant victory over Cerrone. A fight against Justin Gaethje was supposed to go down in July however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has scuppered those plans. So, in the meantime let’s just enjoy this beautiful display of striking which put away ‘Cowboy’.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor face next?