UFC 258 was undoubtedly an impressive night of fights. However just as incredible was the UFC’s tribute to Bruce Buffer. The legendary announcer has now put 25 years into working with the UFC, and his presence has become synonymous with the organization.

The tribute served as a highlight reel for the Buff’s greatest moments. Going back all the way to his first time announcing for the UFC, on the UFC’s 8th ever show. Since that day Buffer has only rising in popularity and is now beloved by MMA fans all across the world. The full video can be seen below:

For twenty-fire years he's given it his all…



🎙 Thank you, @BruceBuffer for making every moment memorable. pic.twitter.com/Rrq0AGVhQ3 — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Bruce Buffer also had a custom smoking jacket, designed to mark the anniversary of his 25th year as “the veteran voice of the octagon.” The custom lining showcased the veteran announcer’s journey over the past 25 years.

This custom smoking jacket, worn by Bruce Buffer at #UFC258, was created to commemorate his 25 years as the Veteran Voice of the Octagon 🎤



(via @ufc, @mykingandbay) pic.twitter.com/F1dN2hcpnt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

Buffer could be seen to be visibly emotional after the tribute was played.

There's only one @brucebuffer! 🙌



Congratulations on 25 years as the voice of the Octagon! 🎙#UFC258 pic.twitter.com/DBKzJwYTCd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 14, 2021

Buffer’s incredible work for the UFC is undoubtedly much appreciated by all fans of the sport. There will never be another announcer like him. With luck the Buff will continue plying his trade for the UFC for many years yet to come.

What are your thoughts on the touching tribute for Buffer? Let us know in the comments.