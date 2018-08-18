Video: Bellator 204’s Logan Storley Post-Fight Interview Scrum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Logan Storley is a wrestling legend in these here parts and he continues to shine in the Bellator cage.

Storley remained unbeaten and improved to 9-0 with a win over A.J. Matthews at Bellator 204 which took place last night (Aug 17, 2018) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Matthews opened the fight with good lateral movement. However, Storley timed a perfect takedown just as Matthews threw a punch and was able to get the fight to the canvas. Try as he might, Matthews just could not figure out a way to keep the relentless Storley off his back. Referee Jason Herzog looked mighty close to stopping the action on several occasions, however, the crafty Matthews managed to defend just enough to keep the fight going.

Herzog would stop the action for a few minutes in the first round when Storley accidentally hit Matthews with an illegal knee to the head. Although a clear hematoma was developing on Matthews’ forehead he soldiered on.

Matthews fired off some kicks to start round two but Storley bulldozed through his offense and quickly ended up in side control. From there it was academic. Storley methodically reigned down elbows and fists till Herzog mercifully stepped in to end the onslaught at 3:56 of round two.

Speaking to LowkickMMA and other media following his victory at Bellator 204 Storley explained how working with the likes of Robbie Lawler has helped his game.

Watch Logan Storley’s full post-fight interview scrum here: