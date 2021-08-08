For the second bout running, streaking welterweight finisher, Vicente Luque has latched onto a D’Arce choke to stop his opponent — this time submitting the renowned grappler, Michael Chiesa in an entertaining main card clash at UFC 265.

Finding himself on the receiving end of a slick jab-straight combination from Washington native, Chiesa, which opened a cut just below his left eye — Luque was taken down after appearing to rock Chiesa with a right hand of his own.

Managing to almost immediately taking the streaking, Luque’s back, Chiesa attempted to setup a rear-naked choke in quite timely fashion, with the former gritting through what appeared to be close finish.

Returning to his knees following a successful defence, Luque himself looked to lock up a D’Arce choke as Chiesa returned to his feet, and upon rolling and latching onto the choke successfully — Luque lodged his fourth consecutive victory and his eighth successful submission stoppage.



Below, catch the highlights from Luque’s stoppage victory over Chiesa.

VICENTE LUQUE (-112) BEATS MICHAEL CHIESA IN THE FIRST ROUND 😳pic.twitter.com/ubNfpoJODc — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 8, 2021