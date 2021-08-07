LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane results throughout the night (Sat. 7th. August 2021) from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas.

Taking main event status, an interim heavyweight title bout between the most prolific heavyweight knockout artist in the organization’s history, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis and the undefeated French striking standout, Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane.

Last featuring in February, one-time undisputed title challenger, Lewis took home a massive second round uppercut knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes to lodge his fifth consecutive victory.



For the 9-0 Gane, the 31-year-old managed a rather comfortable unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 in June.

In the night’s co-headliner, former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo returns opposite compatriot, Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight clash.

Returning to winning ways at UFC Vegas 17 in December, Aldo bested Team Oyama mainstay, Marlon Vera with a co-main event unanimous judging triumph.

Himself snapping a two-fight slide in his last outing, American Top Team staple, Munhoz took home a rematch win over Jimmie Rivera in February — beneath a main event of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the aforenoted, Gane.

UFC 265 Results: Lewis vs. Gane

Main Card: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Bantamweight: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Catchweight (129lbs): Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Bantamweight: Miles John vs. Anderson dos Santos

Flyweight: Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo via second round (5:00) TKO (doctor’s stoppage as a result of an arm injury)

Bantamweight: Johnny Munoz Jr. def. Jamey Simmons via second round (2:35) submission (rear-naked choke)