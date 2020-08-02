Welterweight contender Vicente Luque has explained why he chose to call out Nate Diaz immediately after beating Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 5. Speaking to media at the post-fight press conference Luque opened up about why he thinks Diaz is the perfect next opponent for him, he said.

“Nate Diaz is a super respected guy, everybody know what he’s capable of and what he’s accomplished. That’s why I think it’s a great name even though he’s underneath me in the rankings.

“I think it would add a lot to my name, that’s why I want that fight. It’s a super exciting fight in my mind. People see my highlights, you watch Nate’s highlights, there’s no way it won’t be a great fight.”

Luque understands his name doesn’t hold the value of Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal but thinks a fight between him and Diaz can be sold purely on the fact it is almost guaranteed to be a war, he said.

“The truth is that I don’t know if they’re (UFC) going to try it, but for me, Nate is a fighter and fighters fight. I’m the kind of fighter that I’m going to put on an exciting fight no matter who it is. So Nate wants a big fight, I’m not going to sell it by talking, but definitely going to sell it by fighting.

“He knows I’m going to step in and I’m going to try to take his head off,” Luque continued. “Even if he tries to take my head off, I’m going to keep on pushing. It’s an exciting fight. If Nate wants to be in exciting fights, I’m the name, I’m the guy. I’m willing to fight anybody in the top 15 right now. I feel great. I like to keep myself active. I feel that makes me evolve. Nate is the name I want right now, but you know, if it doesn’t work out right now, no problem. I’m still going to be excited to fight another name in the top 15.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you want to see Vicente Luque square off against Nate Diaz?