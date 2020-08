Vicente Luque added another finish to his record.

Luque took on Randy Brown in a welterweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 5 on Saturday night and simply outclassed his opponent.

The Brazilian dropped Brown in the opening round while peppering him with a number of leg kicks. He would then land a knee to Brown’s head towards the end of the second round before finishing the fight off via TKO.

You can watch the highlights below:

THE SILENT ASSASSIN! 🤫@VicenteLuqueMMA's KO shots are UNREAL.



📺 The co-main is next on E+ pic.twitter.com/k9RqY7J2rE — UFC (@ufc) August 2, 2020

What did you think of Luque’s performance?